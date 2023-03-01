Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), which is $1.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.72 after opening rate of $1.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.62 before closing at $1.71.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, TASEKO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS. This release should be read with the Company’s Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”), available at www.tasekomines.com and filed on www.sedar.com. Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. Taseko’s 75% owned Gibraltar Mine is located north of the City of Williams Lake in south-central British Columbia. Production and sales volumes stated in this release are on a 100% basis unless otherwise indicated. You can read further details here

Taseko Mines Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4092 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.8900 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) full year performance was -5.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taseko Mines Limited shares are logging -25.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.89 and $2.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1326781 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) recorded performance in the market was 22.11%, having the revenues showcasing 42.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 493.32M, as it employees total of 207 workers.

Specialists analysis on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4386, with a change in the price was noted +0.56. In a similar fashion, Taseko Mines Limited posted a movement of +45.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,417,151 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGB is recording 1.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.60.

Trends and Technical analysis: Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Raw Stochastic average of Taseko Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.46%, alongside a downfall of -5.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.46% during last recorded quarter.