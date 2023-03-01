Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

For the readers interested in the stock health of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD). It is currently valued at $5.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.49, after setting-off with the price of $6.76. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.46.Recently in News on January 20, 2023, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Announces $2.625 Million Registered Direct Offering. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (Nasdaq: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with a number of investors providing for the issuance of 1.75 million ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share, in a registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.625 million. Jo-Jo Drugstores also agreed to issue to the investors registered warrants to purchase up to 5.25 million ordinary shares. The warrants will have a term of three years, be exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $2.50 per share. The closing of the sale of the securities is expected to occur on or about January 24, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.65 on 03/01/23, with the lowest value was $1.43 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) full year performance was 45.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares are logging -29.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 307.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.43 and $8.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1818948 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) recorded performance in the market was 63.08%, having the revenues showcasing 240.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 149.20M, as it employees total of 911 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.23, with a change in the price was noted +4.01. In a similar fashion, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. posted a movement of +230.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 441,802 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CJJD is recording 1.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Raw Stochastic average of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.12%.

Considering, the past performance of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 111.23%, alongside a boost of 45.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 240.94% during last recorded quarter.