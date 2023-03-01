Boiling and ready to burst as Cingulate Inc. (CING) last month performance was 88.32%

Cingulate Inc. (CING) is priced at $1.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.60 and reached a high price of $1.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.58. The stock touched a low price of $1.55.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Cingulate Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Fed/Fast Study of Lead Asset CTx-1301 for ADHD. Primary Endpoints Demonstrate CTx-1301 Can be Taken With or Without Food. You can read further details here

Cingulate Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2000 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.6640 for the same time period, recorded on 11/21/22.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) full year performance was 29.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cingulate Inc. shares are logging -18.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $2.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1384282 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cingulate Inc. (CING) recorded performance in the market was 79.00%, having the revenues showcasing 98.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.46M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cingulate Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0393, with a change in the price was noted +0.61. In a similar fashion, Cingulate Inc. posted a movement of +51.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 482,233 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CING is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cingulate Inc. (CING): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cingulate Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cingulate Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.87%, alongside a boost of 29.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 65.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 88.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.89% during last recorded quarter.