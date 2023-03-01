BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI), which is $2.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.20 after opening rate of $2.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.93 before closing at $3.14.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, BigBear.ai to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 13, 2023. BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Monday, March 13, 2023. The Company will hold its earnings conference call and webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.12 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.58 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) full year performance was -51.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares are logging -81.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 406.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $16.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1663686 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) recorded performance in the market was 336.40%, having the revenues showcasing 199.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 450.53M, as it employees total of 665 workers.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.79, with a change in the price was noted +1.19. In a similar fashion, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +68.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,478,074 in trading volumes.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 336.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.16%, alongside a downfall of -51.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 199.79% during last recorded quarter.