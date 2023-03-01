Analysts Mean recommendation for Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) was 2.80: Is this the key time?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) is priced at $11.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.49 and reached a high price of $11.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.24. The stock touched a low price of $11.14.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Vivint Spotlight Pro Wins 2023 DEVIES Award. The award recognizes outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology. You can read further details here

Vivint Smart Home Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.99 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $3.26 for the same time period, recorded on 06/29/22.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) full year performance was 64.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares are logging -1.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 261.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.26 and $11.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4026856 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) recorded performance in the market was -0.88%, having the revenues showcasing 35.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.35B, as it employees total of 11000 workers.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vivint Smart Home Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.21, with a change in the price was noted +4.95. In a similar fashion, Vivint Smart Home Inc. posted a movement of +72.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,673,903 in trading volumes.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vivint Smart Home Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vivint Smart Home Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.33%, alongside a boost of 64.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.73% during last recorded quarter.