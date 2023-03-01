A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

At the end of the latest market close, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) was valued at $3.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.02 while reaching the peak value of $3.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.0018. The stock current value is $3.22.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf Celebrates Retail Innovation at EuroShop 2023. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in retail store and checkout innovation, will demonstrate solutions that address current challenges across various retail segments at EuroShop – one of the industry’s leading trade fairs – from Feb. 26 to March 2 in Düsseldorf. You can read further details here

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.76 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $1.26 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) full year performance was -63.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares are logging -64.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $9.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1375332 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) recorded performance in the market was 126.76%, having the revenues showcasing 40.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 262.62M, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.22, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted a movement of +15.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,758,934 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 126.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.04%, alongside a downfall of -63.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.61% during last recorded quarter.