The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE). It is currently valued at $6.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.18, after setting-off with the price of $6.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.34 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.27.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Arbe Has Obtained the Japanese Telecommunication and Radio Certification for its Mass Production RF Chipset. Arbe Began a Development Project with Leading Japanese Company and Conducts Pilots with Major OEMs and Tier-1s in Japan. You can read further details here

Arbe Robotics Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.03 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $2.89 for the same time period, recorded on 12/01/22.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) full year performance was 10.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arbe Robotics Ltd. shares are logging -23.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.89 and $9.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3436764 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) recorded performance in the market was 103.52%, having the revenues showcasing 67.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 434.65M, as it employees total of 118 workers.

The Analysts eye on Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arbe Robotics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.25, with a change in the price was noted +1.03. In a similar fashion, Arbe Robotics Ltd. posted a movement of +17.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 541,335 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARBE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

Raw Stochastic average of Arbe Robotics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Arbe Robotics Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.46%, alongside a boost of 10.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 59.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 74.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.23% during last recorded quarter.