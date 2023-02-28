Recent Change of -0.78% in the The Kroger Co. (KR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

The Kroger Co. (KR) is priced at $43.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $43.85 and reached a high price of $44.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $43.75. The stock touched a low price of $43.3012.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Ralphs to Welcome DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to Meet and Greet Fans Near Auto Club Speedway. The 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and the NASCAR Cup Series arrive at the Fontana market this weekend for the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway. JTG Daugherty Racing announced today that your local Ralphs® grocery store has premium branding on No. 47 Ralphs/Tree Top® Camaro entered in the 200-Lap race with race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. All eyes will be on Stenhouse Jr., especially after winning the 65th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. You can read further details here

The Kroger Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.78 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $41.81 for the same time period, recorded on 10/17/22.

The Kroger Co. (KR) full year performance was -2.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Kroger Co. shares are logging -30.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.81 and $62.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5585652 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Kroger Co. (KR) recorded performance in the market was -2.62%, having the revenues showcasing -9.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.19B, as it employees total of 420000 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Kroger Co. (KR)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the The Kroger Co. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.50, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, The Kroger Co. posted a movement of -0.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,386,661 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KR is recording 1.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.25.

The Kroger Co. (KR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Kroger Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Kroger Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.98%, alongside a downfall of -2.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.26% during last recorded quarter.