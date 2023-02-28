Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Major Movement on the Horizon

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is priced at $189.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $187.89 and reached a high price of $192.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $188.51. The stock touched a low price of $187.78.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. Fiscal second quarter revenue and billings each grew 26% year over year to $1.7 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively. You can read further details here

Palo Alto Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $213.63 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $132.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/23.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) full year performance was 0.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares are logging -11.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $132.22 and $213.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1711351 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) recorded performance in the market was 36.14%, having the revenues showcasing 9.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.64B, as it employees total of 13932 workers.

Specialists analysis on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

During the last month, 35 analysts gave the Palo Alto Networks Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 159.18, with a change in the price was noted +15.41. In a similar fashion, Palo Alto Networks Inc. posted a movement of +8.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,488,759 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PANW is recording 5.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.64%, alongside a boost of 0.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.96% during last recorded quarter.