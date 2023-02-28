Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

At the end of the latest market close, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) was valued at $1.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.12 while reaching the peak value of $1.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.12. The stock current value is $3.29.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc Launches Revolutionary Blood Test for Early Detection of Coronary Heart Disease. PrecisionCHD™ is the First Integrated Epigenetic-Genetic-Based Blood Test for the Early Detection of Coronary Heart Disease. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.2500 on 10/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.7966 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -67.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 313.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 63414332 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) recorded performance in the market was 210.39%, having the revenues showcasing 64.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.99M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7737, with a change in the price was noted -6.70. In a similar fashion, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -66.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,026,984 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDIO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 210.39%. The shares increased approximately by 196.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 216.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.51% during last recorded quarter.