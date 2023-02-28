Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) was valued at $1.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.13 while reaching the peak value of $1.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.1141. The stock current value is $1.17.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Redx and Jounce Announce Recommended Business Combination. Combined group will have a strong clinical pipeline and proven expertise in the discovery and development of highly selective therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and fibrotic disease. You can read further details here

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.9400 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5773 for the same time period, recorded on 12/13/22.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) full year performance was -83.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -85.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $7.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1998277 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) recorded performance in the market was 5.86%, having the revenues showcasing 34.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.90M, as it employees total of 137 workers.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2912, with a change in the price was noted -1.50. In a similar fashion, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -56.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,606,341 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JNCE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jounce Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.69%, alongside a downfall of -83.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.78% during last recorded quarter.