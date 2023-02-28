Gear up for the change! Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) has hit the volume of 6547279

For the readers interested in the stock health of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG). It is currently valued at $1.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.27, after setting-off with the price of $1.19. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.21.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, Intelligent Living Application Group Announces Plans to Develop Advanced Smart Home Security Devices. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) (“Intelligent Living” or the “Company”), a premium lockset manufacturer in Hong Kong, announced today plans to develop and launch home security devices incorporated with blockchain technology, and that it has engaged a Hong Kong-based systems development company, China Star Technology Development Limited (“China Star”), to develop smart home products and devices in order to enter and compete in the smart home and IoT market. China Star will undertake the technical product development work and Intelligent Living will own all the rights for the new products, devices, applications and related intellectual property including the software used in the systems. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. shares are logging -94.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $26.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6547279 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) recorded performance in the market was 53.41%, having the revenues showcasing -24.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.22M, as it employees total of 374 workers.

The Analysts eye on Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9842, with a change in the price was noted -1.83. In a similar fashion, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. posted a movement of -56.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,296,855 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG)

Raw Stochastic average of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.90%.

Considering, the past performance of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.41%. The shares increased approximately by 11.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.16% during last recorded quarter.