Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Quarterly Performance is 128.29%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) was valued at $0.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8037 while reaching the peak value of $0.8687 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6014. The stock current value is $0.67.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, Cuentas Announces $5 Million Registered Direct Offering. Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) (“Cuentas”), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of 3,787,879 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $1.32 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering. You can read further details here

Cuentas Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4400 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.1500 for the same time period, recorded on 12/23/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) full year performance was -25.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cuentas Inc. shares are logging -72.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 344.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $2.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 638016 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) recorded performance in the market was 266.87%, having the revenues showcasing 128.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.67M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cuentas Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4982, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, Cuentas Inc. posted a movement of +22.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 984,300 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUEN is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cuentas Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Cuentas Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 266.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.03%, alongside a downfall of -25.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -32.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by -18.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 128.29% during last recorded quarter.