Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.56M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), which is $1.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.61 after opening rate of $1.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.54 before closing at $1.55.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2022. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9700 on 03/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.9069 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -52.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -55.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $3.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2001440 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 67.14%, having the revenues showcasing 67.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 770.75M, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3903, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +8.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,388,414 in trading volumes.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.24%, alongside a downfall of -52.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.14% during last recorded quarter.