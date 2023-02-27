Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) was valued at $4.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.39 while reaching the peak value of $4.435 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.08. The stock current value is $4.14.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Vuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will host a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET). You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.49 on 08/12/22, with the lowest value was $3.27 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was -17.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging -60.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.27 and $10.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 992511 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was 13.74%, having the revenues showcasing -4.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 290.71M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.69, with a change in the price was noted -1.65. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of -28.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 846,485 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.53%, alongside a downfall of -17.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by -20.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.83% during last recorded quarter.