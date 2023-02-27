Transocean Ltd. (RIG): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) was valued at $6.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.38 while reaching the peak value of $6.7799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.305. The stock current value is $6.75.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Total contract drilling revenues were $606 million, compared to $691 million in the third quarter of 2022 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $625 million, compared to $730 million in the third quarter of 2022);. You can read further details here

Transocean Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.69 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $2.32 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) full year performance was 93.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Transocean Ltd. shares are logging -12.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 190.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $7.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24398415 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) recorded performance in the market was 48.03%, having the revenues showcasing 65.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.71B, as it employees total of 5340 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Transocean Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.78, with a change in the price was noted +4.28. In a similar fashion, Transocean Ltd. posted a movement of +173.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,923,191 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIG is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Technical breakdown of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Transocean Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Transocean Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.94%, alongside a boost of 93.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.04% during last recorded quarter.