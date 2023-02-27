The countdown is on: Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Universal Display Corporation (OLED). It is currently valued at $137.44. When the trading was stopped its value was $129.56.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Universal Display Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $176.41 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $89.41 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) full year performance was 3.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universal Display Corporation shares are logging -22.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $89.41 and $176.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1148229 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universal Display Corporation (OLED) recorded performance in the market was 27.21%, having the revenues showcasing 24.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.12B, as it employees total of 443 workers.

Specialists analysis on Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 113.71, with a change in the price was noted +43.09. In a similar fashion, Universal Display Corporation posted a movement of +45.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 355,750 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OLED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Display Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.47%, alongside a boost of 3.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.89% during last recorded quarter.