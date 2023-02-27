Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is priced at $1.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.23 and reached a high price of $1.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.21. The stock touched a low price of $1.15.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, SatixFy Signs Deal & Partnership MOU with Astrome to Develop 5G GigaMesh 2.0 Terrestrial Backhauling Product. Deal represents SatixFy’s first entry into the terrestrial 5G market, following its 5G demonstration with OneWeb and the European Space Agency in June 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Satixfy Communications Ltd. shares are logging -98.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $79.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2770407 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) recorded performance in the market was -82.88%, having the revenues showcasing -94.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.50M, as it employees total of 202 workers.

The Analysts eye on Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX)

Technical rundown of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX)

Raw Stochastic average of Satixfy Communications Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Satixfy Communications Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.88%. The shares increased approximately by 2.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -94.66% during last recorded quarter.