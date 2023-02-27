Perhaps this is the right time to buy: SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN), which is $3.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.80 after opening rate of $3.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.55 before closing at $3.92.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, SoundHound AI To Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 7. SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced today that it will report its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review the results. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -80.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 283.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8346211 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was 101.41%, having the revenues showcasing 145.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 784.80M, as it employees total of 392 workers.

The Analysts eye on SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the SoundHound AI Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.19, with a change in the price was noted +0.29. In a similar fashion, SoundHound AI Inc. posted a movement of +8.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,966,644 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.00%.

Considering, the past performance of SoundHound AI Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.41%. The shares increased approximately by -2.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 144.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 145.86% during last recorded quarter.