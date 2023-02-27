Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

At the end of the latest market close, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) was valued at $6.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.66 while reaching the peak value of $7.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.63. The stock current value is $7.37.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Obsidian Energy Confirms Filing of Its 2022 Year End Disclosure Documents. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 23, 2023) – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) announces that it has filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis. Obsidian Energy has also filed its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which includes the disclosure and reports relating to reserves data and other oil and gas information required pursuant to National Instrument 51-101. Obsidian Energy’s Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to its rules and regulations. You can read further details here

Obsidian Energy Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.52 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $5.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) full year performance was -12.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares are logging -41.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.73 and $12.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1429053 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) recorded performance in the market was 10.99%, having the revenues showcasing -4.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 761.69M, as it employees total of 173 workers.

Specialists analysis on Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Obsidian Energy Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.27, with a change in the price was noted +0.20. In a similar fashion, Obsidian Energy Ltd. posted a movement of +2.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 637,479 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

Raw Stochastic average of Obsidian Energy Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.71%, alongside a downfall of -12.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.41% during last recorded quarter.