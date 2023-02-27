Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is priced at $24.00 after the most recent trading session.

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $136.00 on 02/22/23, with the lowest value was $8.55 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/23.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intuitive Machines Inc. shares are logging -82.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.55 and $136.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6793743 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) recorded performance in the market was 140.00%, having the revenues showcasing 142.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 278.88M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Specialists analysis on Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.86, with a change in the price was noted +14.28. In a similar fashion, Intuitive Machines Inc. posted a movement of +146.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 351,894 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUNR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Machines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 140.00%. The shares increased approximately by -46.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 137.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 142.67% during last recorded quarter.