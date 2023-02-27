Here is what you need to look for: Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is priced at $0.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.21 and reached a high price of $0.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.21. The stock touched a low price of $0.20.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Cyren Announces Nasdaq Delisting Determination. Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email inbox security and threat detection solutions, today announced that, in response to its planned liquidation, the Company received written notice from Nasdaq, advising it that based upon Nasdaq’s review and pursuant to Listing Rule 5101, 5110(b) and IM-5101-1, Nasdaq has determined to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company does not plan to appeal Nasdaq’s determination. You can read further details here

Cyren Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.8700 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.1908 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/23.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) full year performance was -84.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyren Ltd. shares are logging -97.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $13.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28815044 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) recorded performance in the market was -45.11%, having the revenues showcasing -63.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.70M, as it employees total of 157 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8129, with a change in the price was noted -0.64. In a similar fashion, Cyren Ltd. posted a movement of -65.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 632,616 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYRN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.29.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cyren Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cyren Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.68%, alongside a downfall of -84.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -58.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.43% during last recorded quarter.