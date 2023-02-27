Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) market price of $0.80 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX). It is currently valued at $0.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.5641, after setting-off with the price of $0.5501. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.512 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.55.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Blackboxstocks Provides Fourth Quarter and 2022 Revenue Guidance. Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, announced today the Company’s estimated revenue range for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2022. You can read further details here

Blackboxstocks Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.5000 on 05/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.2605 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) full year performance was -48.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blackboxstocks Inc. shares are logging -85.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8964339 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) recorded performance in the market was 166.73%, having the revenues showcasing 77.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.70M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5156, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Blackboxstocks Inc. posted a movement of +12.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 271,079 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLBX is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Blackboxstocks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Blackboxstocks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 166.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.59%, alongside a downfall of -48.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 81.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.35% during last recorded quarter.