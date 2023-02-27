A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), which is $0.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.16 after opening rate of $0.1591 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.138 before closing at $0.17.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, VBL Therapeutics and Notable Labs Announce Definitive Merger Agreement. Merger will create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage therapeutic platform company developing new precision medicines for patient populations selected through Notable’s proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (“PPMP”). You can read further details here

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2000 on 07/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.1009 for the same time period, recorded on 12/19/22.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) full year performance was -89.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are logging -93.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $2.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12783920 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) recorded performance in the market was 15.83%, having the revenues showcasing 0.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.70M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1405, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. posted a movement of -10.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,951,602 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VBLT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vascular Biogenics Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.29%, alongside a downfall of -89.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.36% during last recorded quarter.