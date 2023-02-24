Why is Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) down -9.19% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). It is currently valued at $19.42. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.555, after setting-off with the price of $19.41. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.41.Recently in News on February 10, 2023, Ares Capital Corporation to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference. Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today that Kipp deVeer, Ares Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 3:20pm ET. You can read further details here

Ares Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.17 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $18.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) full year performance was -9.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ares Capital Corporation shares are logging -13.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.51 and $22.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2634717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) recorded performance in the market was 5.14%, having the revenues showcasing 0.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.32B.

Market experts do have their say about Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Ares Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.97, with a change in the price was noted +2.58. In a similar fashion, Ares Capital Corporation posted a movement of +15.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,832,207 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ares Capital Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.75%, alongside a downfall of -9.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.31% during last recorded quarter.