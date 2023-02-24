Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), which is $1.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.11 after opening rate of $1.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.07 before closing at $1.08.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Closing of $46.1 Million Public Equity Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares and/or Warrants. Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE) (“Ur-Energy”) announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 39,100,000 common shares and accompanying warrantsto purchase up to 19,550,000 common shares, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 5,100,000 additional common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,550,000 common shares, at a combined public offering price of $1.18 per common share and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per whole common share and will expire three years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to Ur-Energy from this offering were approximately $46.1 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Ur-Energy. You can read further details here

Ur-Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4000 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $1.0400 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/23.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) full year performance was -10.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ur-Energy Inc. shares are logging -45.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $1.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 771646 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) recorded performance in the market was -7.39%, having the revenues showcasing -15.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 244.51M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Ur-Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2186, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Ur-Energy Inc. posted a movement of -1.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,217,540 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for URG is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ur-Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.44%, alongside a downfall of -10.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.48% during last recorded quarter.