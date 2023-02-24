Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR), which is $1.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.19 after opening rate of $2.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.97 before closing at $2.01.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, Tuniu Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) dated December 13, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). You can read further details here

Tuniu Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.90 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $1.59 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) full year performance was 61.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuniu Corporation shares are logging -36.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 301.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $2.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 682812 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) recorded performance in the market was 21.19%, having the revenues showcasing 105.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 249.74M, as it employees total of 1916 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tuniu Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.48, with a change in the price was noted +1.17. In a similar fashion, Tuniu Corporation posted a movement of +176.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 985,036 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOUR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tuniu Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 121.39%, alongside a boost of 61.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 105.83% during last recorded quarter.