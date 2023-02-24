Recent Change of -9.52% in the Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA), which is $0.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.6565 after opening rate of $0.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5603 before closing at $0.65.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Doma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 28th. Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to present Doma’s financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 5:00 p.m. ET that same evening. You can read further details here

Doma Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9440 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.3890 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) full year performance was -75.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Doma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -78.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $2.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 594167 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) recorded performance in the market was 29.08%, having the revenues showcasing 34.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 202.17M, as it employees total of 2049 workers.

The Analysts eye on Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Doma Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5056, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, Doma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +28.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 706,800 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOMA is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Technical rundown of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Raw Stochastic average of Doma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.34%.

Considering, the past performance of Doma Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.58%, alongside a downfall of -75.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.30% during last recorded quarter.