Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.09

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is priced at $202.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $202.56 and reached a high price of $203.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $202.63. The stock touched a low price of $199.13.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on March 1. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 1. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe’s Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call. You can read further details here

Lowe’s Companies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $223.31 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $194.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) full year performance was -5.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares are logging -15.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $170.12 and $238.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2331121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) recorded performance in the market was 1.49%, having the revenues showcasing -3.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.00B, as it employees total of 200000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 202.59, with a change in the price was noted +11.75. In a similar fashion, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted a movement of +6.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,235,934 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

Raw Stochastic average of Lowe’s Companies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.54%, alongside a downfall of -5.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.83% during last recorded quarter.