HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Ready for an explosive trading day

For the readers interested in the stock health of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO). It is currently valued at $49.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $54.11, after setting-off with the price of $53.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $52.825 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $53.34.Recently in News on February 24, 2023, HF Sinclair Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Announces Increase in Regular Cash Dividend. Fourth Quarter. You can read further details here

HF Sinclair Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.40 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $47.50 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) full year performance was 61.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HF Sinclair Corporation shares are logging -25.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.14 and $66.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2072458 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) recorded performance in the market was -5.15%, having the revenues showcasing -24.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.02B, as it employees total of 4208 workers.

Specialists analysis on HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the HF Sinclair Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.14, with a change in the price was noted -5.07. In a similar fashion, HF Sinclair Corporation posted a movement of -9.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,133,862 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DINO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Trends and Technical analysis: HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.09%, alongside a boost of 61.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.98% during last recorded quarter.