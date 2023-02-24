BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) market price of $49.77 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). It is currently valued at $49.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $50.27, after setting-off with the price of $50.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $49.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $49.74.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, BorgWarner Announces Brady Ericson as CEO, Chris Gropp as CFO, and PHINIA Inc. as Company Name for Proposed Fuel Systems and Aftermarket Segment Spin-Off. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today announced Brady Ericson will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Gropp will serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the separate, publicly traded company that will result from completion of the previously announced proposed spin-off of BorgWarner’s Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. BorgWarner also announced today that the intended company name is “PHINIA Inc.” (“PHINIA”). You can read further details here

BorgWarner Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.79 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $40.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) full year performance was 17.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BorgWarner Inc. shares are logging -2.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.14 and $50.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2232964 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) recorded performance in the market was 23.65%, having the revenues showcasing 18.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.63B, as it employees total of 52700 workers.

Analysts verdict on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.25, with a change in the price was noted +18.10. In a similar fashion, BorgWarner Inc. posted a movement of +57.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,999,849 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWA is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BorgWarner Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BorgWarner Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.01%, alongside a boost of 17.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.78% during last recorded quarter.