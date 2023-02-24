Boiling and ready to burst as Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) last month performance was -2.97%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP), which is $53.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $53.28 after opening rate of $51.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $51.25 before closing at $49.50.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Cheniere Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Introduces Full Year 2023 Distribution Guidance. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) today announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2022. You can read further details here

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.88 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $48.19 for the same time period, recorded on 02/21/23.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) full year performance was 10.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares are logging -14.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.56 and $61.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 617664 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) recorded performance in the market was -6.30%, having the revenues showcasing -4.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.65B.

Market experts do have their say about Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.02, with a change in the price was noted +0.84. In a similar fashion, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. posted a movement of +1.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 224,708 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)

Raw Stochastic average of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.89%, alongside a boost of 10.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.93% during last recorded quarter.