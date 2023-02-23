The clock is ticking: Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) is priced at $1.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.17 and reached a high price of $1.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.16. The stock touched a low price of $1.00.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Hempacco Forms Strategic International Alliance with Healthy Grains, the Largest Agricultural Business Exporter in Latin America. The new partnership, Hempire Paraguay, to produce and sell hemp cigarettes with the potential to export to over thirty countries worldwide. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hempacco Co. Inc. shares are logging -97.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.74 and $41.80.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1599707 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) recorded performance in the market was 22.10%, having the revenues showcasing -34.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.50M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hempacco Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5042, with a change in the price was noted -1.41. In a similar fashion, Hempacco Co. Inc. posted a movement of -58.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,462,616 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HPCO is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Hempacco Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.85%.

Considering, the past performance of Hempacco Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.10%. The shares increased approximately by -33.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.21% during last recorded quarter.