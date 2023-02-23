Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) was down -5.98%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) is priced at $17.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.40 and reached a high price of $18.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.97. The stock touched a low price of $16.77.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Sinclair Declares $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2023, to the holders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023. You can read further details here

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.41 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $15.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) full year performance was -35.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares are logging -42.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.36 and $31.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1027299 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) recorded performance in the market was 14.99%, having the revenues showcasing -4.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.25B, as it employees total of 11500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.24, with a change in the price was noted -0.91. In a similar fashion, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. posted a movement of -4.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 595,235 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBGI is recording 6.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.99.

Technical rundown of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.41%, alongside a downfall of -35.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.88% during last recorded quarter.