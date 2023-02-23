Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) was down -2.87%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), which is $65.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $68.02 after opening rate of $68.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $66.903 before closing at $67.25.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results. Global fourth quarter system-wide sales grow nearly 12% and over 13% for 2022Consolidated comparable sales up nearly 8% in Q4, led by 11% growth at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King InternationalDigital sales grow over 30% year-over-year to over $13.5 billion in 2022, representing over a third of system-wide salesRestaurant growth accelerates to 1,266 net new units with Popeyes delivering its strongest development year since joining RBIRBI returns nearly $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders in 2022 while investing for growth and reducing net leverageRBI Board of Directors appoints Joshua Kobza to become CEO on March 1, 2023. You can read further details here

Restaurant Brands International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $68.89 on 02/13/23, with the lowest value was $63.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) full year performance was 15.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares are logging -5.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.68 and $68.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1200673 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) recorded performance in the market was 1.01%, having the revenues showcasing -4.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.26B, as it employees total of 5700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Restaurant Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.24, with a change in the price was noted +11.39. In a similar fashion, Restaurant Brands International Inc. posted a movement of +20.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,487,350 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QSR is recording 5.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.69.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Restaurant Brands International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.26%, alongside a boost of 15.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.18% during last recorded quarter.