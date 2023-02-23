NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Ready for an explosive trading day

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is priced at $2.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.52 and reached a high price of $2.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.54. The stock touched a low price of $2.28.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, NGL Energy Partners LP Announces $600 Million Permanent ABL Commitment. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) announced a permanent commitment in our ABL Facility of $600 million. On April 13, 2022, the Partnership amended the ABL Facility to increase the commitments to $600 million under the accordion feature within the ABL Facility and agreed to reduce the commitments back to the original $500 million on or before March 31, 2023. This Amendment extends the maturity date of the additional $100 million of commitments through February 2026, the remaining term of the ABL Facility. You can read further details here

NGL Energy Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.98 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $1.14 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) full year performance was 16.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NGL Energy Partners LP shares are logging -19.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1739257 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) recorded performance in the market was 99.17%, having the revenues showcasing 89.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 315.30M, as it employees total of 842 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.44, with a change in the price was noted +1.08. In a similar fashion, NGL Energy Partners LP posted a movement of +81.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 693,163 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NGL is recording 6.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.99.

Technical breakdown of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Raw Stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NGL Energy Partners LP, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.77%, alongside a boost of 16.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.76% during last recorded quarter.