Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). It is currently valued at $0.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.6576, after setting-off with the price of $0.6188. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5423 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.61.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, IMTE Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that on November 2, 2022, the Company received a notification letter (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listings Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) regarding a failure to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements. The Notification Letter informed the Company that the minimum closing bid price per share for its common stock was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8997 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $0.5423 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/23.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was -90.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -98.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $38.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 575267 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was -19.66%, having the revenues showcasing -13.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.60M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

The Analysts eye on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Integrated Media Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7080, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of -21.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 187,968 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.28%.

Considering, the past performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.38%, alongside a downfall of -90.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.55% during last recorded quarter.