Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), which is $2.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.13 after opening rate of $2.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.0156 before closing at $1.97.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Addex Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance. Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR. You can read further details here

Addex Therapeutics Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1800 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.6500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/09/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) full year performance was -63.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares are logging -66.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 281.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $6.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 538997 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) recorded performance in the market was 233.28%, having the revenues showcasing 147.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.99M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Addex Therapeutics Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8800, with a change in the price was noted +1.28. In a similar fashion, Addex Therapeutics Ltd posted a movement of +156.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 220,826 in trading volumes.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Addex Therapeutics Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Addex Therapeutics Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 233.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.61%, alongside a downfall of -63.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 51.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 128.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 147.09% during last recorded quarter.