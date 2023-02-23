GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is priced at $74.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $72.27 and reached a high price of $73.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $71.94. The stock touched a low price of $70.8433.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, GE HealthCare Leaders to Present at March Investor Conferences. GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leader in precision care innovation, is announcing today that its President and CEO Peter Arduini, along with Vice President and CFO Helmut Zodl, will be presenting at the following investor conferences next month. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares are logging 0.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.00 and $73.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1126070 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) recorded performance in the market was 27.22%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.65B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEHC is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.22%. The shares increased approximately by 2.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.71% in the period of the last 30 days.