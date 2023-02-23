Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is priced at $17.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.195 and reached a high price of $17.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.02. The stock touched a low price of $16.845.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, FRO – Invitation to Q4 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast. Frontline plc’s preliminary fourth quarter 2022 results will be released on Tuesday February 28, 2023, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call. You can read further details here

Frontline Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.96 on 02/21/23, with the lowest value was $10.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) full year performance was 108.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Frontline Ltd. shares are logging -1.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.48 and $17.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1174731 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Frontline Ltd. (FRO) recorded performance in the market was 45.30%, having the revenues showcasing 22.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.83B, as it employees total of 79 workers.

Specialists analysis on Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Frontline Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.43, with a change in the price was noted +6.78. In a similar fashion, Frontline Ltd. posted a movement of +62.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,324,306 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRO is recording 1.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Frontline Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.94%, alongside a boost of 108.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.25% during last recorded quarter.