Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). It is currently valued at $10.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.45, after setting-off with the price of $11.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.6514 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.36.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 operating results on Monday, February 27, 2023 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. CDT to discuss the Company’s results of operations. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares are logging -15.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.17 and $12.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1669033 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) recorded performance in the market was 4.13%, having the revenues showcasing 12.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B, as it employees total of 1900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.93, with a change in the price was noted +3.81. In a similar fashion, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. posted a movement of +54.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,026,479 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DO is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.13%. The shares increased approximately by -13.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.81% during last recorded quarter.