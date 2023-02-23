Boiling and ready to burst as Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) last month performance was -7.25%

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) is priced at $2.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.56 and reached a high price of $2.5699, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.37. The stock touched a low price of $2.33.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Spruce Biosciences Announces $53.6 Million Private Placement Financing. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for a private placement that is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $53.6 million, before deducting offering expenses. The private placement includes participation from new and existing investors, including 5am Ventures, Abingworth, Armistice Capital, HealthCap, Novo Holdings A/S, RiverVest Venture Partners, and Rock Springs Capital. You can read further details here

Spruce Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.57 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $1.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) full year performance was 15.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spruce Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -31.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 154.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $3.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1035838 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) recorded performance in the market was 121.43%, having the revenues showcasing 116.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.51M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Spruce Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.66, with a change in the price was noted +1.02. In a similar fashion, Spruce Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +76.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 961,374 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPRB is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Spruce Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Spruce Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 121.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.70%, alongside a boost of 15.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 116.96% during last recorded quarter.