Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.03

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is priced at $108.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $107.23 and reached a high price of $108.9712, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $107.15. The stock touched a low price of $106.32.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Wynn Resorts Announces Initial Settlement of Tender Offer for Cash by Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC for Any and All of its 7.750% Senior Notes due 2025. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) announced today the initial settlement of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC, (“Wynn Resorts Finance”), for any and all of the outstanding $600 million aggregate principal amount of 7.750% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) of Wynn Resorts Finance and Wynn Resorts Capital Corp. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $111.77 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $83.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was 16.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -2.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.20 and $111.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2341313 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was 31.79%, having the revenues showcasing 43.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.08B, as it employees total of 26950 workers.

Specialists analysis on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 82.85, with a change in the price was noted +41.50. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +62.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,307,542 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.65%, alongside a boost of 16.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.01% during last recorded quarter.