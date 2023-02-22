The countdown is on: Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR). It is currently valued at $0.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.94, after setting-off with the price of $0.8836. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.92.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Jeffs’ Brands Entered Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent with SuperBuzz for Developing ChatGPT and AI-Based Software for Amazon‘s Advertisement Platform. The collaboration is designed to develop new and advanced tools for improved targeting, maximize campaigns and increase exposure and sales. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares are logging -70.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $3.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7500999 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) recorded performance in the market was -14.65%, having the revenues showcasing -49.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.51M.

Specialists analysis on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2536, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd posted a movement of -12.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 220,457 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JFBR is recording 5.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.57.

Trends and Technical analysis: Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.45%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.65%. The shares increased approximately by -0.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.48% during last recorded quarter.