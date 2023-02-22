Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close TH International Limited (THCH) was down -15.12%

At the end of the latest market close, TH International Limited (THCH) was valued at $6.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.41 while reaching the peak value of $6.5822 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.36. The stock current value is $5.67.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Tims China Board Approves Combination with Popeyes China. Creates powerhouse in China, bringing together two leading global QSR brands. You can read further details here

TH International Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

TH International Limited (THCH) full year performance was -42.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TH International Limited shares are logging -46.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.54 and $10.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 565379 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TH International Limited (THCH) recorded performance in the market was 103.96%, having the revenues showcasing 53.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 788.87M.

Market experts do have their say about TH International Limited (THCH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TH International Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THCH is recording 2.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.21.

Technical breakdown of TH International Limited (THCH)

Raw Stochastic average of TH International Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TH International Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.90%, alongside a downfall of -42.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 89.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.24% during last recorded quarter.