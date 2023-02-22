Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS). It is currently valued at $1.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.54, after setting-off with the price of $1.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.55.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Hillstream BioPharma Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Minimum Bid Price Rule. Company Hosted its R&D Day to Discuss Product and Pipeline Goals Across 4 Pipeline Candidates and its Quatramer™ Tumor-Targeting Platform; Multiple inflection points over the next 12-18 Months. You can read further details here

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6500 on 02/10/23, with the lowest value was $0.3088 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) full year performance was -37.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -55.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 309.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 649278 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) recorded performance in the market was 218.11%, having the revenues showcasing 184.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.56M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6536, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of +54.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,084,743 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HILS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS)

Raw Stochastic average of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hillstream BioPharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 218.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.71%, alongside a downfall of -37.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -34.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 181.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 184.99% during last recorded quarter.