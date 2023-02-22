Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Quarterly Performance is 0.46%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) was valued at $1.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.18 while reaching the peak value of $1.215 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.09. The stock current value is $1.09.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Pagaya Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Full Year 2022 Network Volume grew 49% year-over-year to $7.3 billion; Total Revenue and Other Income grew 58% to record $749 million, above high end of 2022 guidance; Adjusted EBITDA of ($4.8) million. You can read further details here

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) full year performance was -89.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -96.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $34.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2666559 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) recorded performance in the market was -12.10%, having the revenues showcasing 0.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 778.60M.

The Analysts eye on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1616, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of -41.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,876,601 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Raw Stochastic average of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -94.16%, alongside a downfall of -89.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.46% during last recorded quarter.