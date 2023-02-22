Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) is priced at $1.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.75 and reached a high price of $1.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.73. The stock touched a low price of $0.75.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, Kuke Music Recording Catalogue Wins Coveted 2023 International Classical Music Awards in Two Categories. Kuke Music Holding Limited (“Kuke” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music service platform in China with 3 million audio and video music tracks, announced that the Company’s representing recording catalogue has won the coveted 2023 International Classical Music Awards (“ICMA”) in two categories – of Solo Instrument and Video Opera. Kuke’s long-term global strategic partner, Naxos, won Label of the Year. In addition, famed pianist Alessandro Marangoni, who has no fewer than 20 recordings on the Naxos label, received this year’s Special Achievement Award for his monumental cycle of Gioachino Rossini’s complete 14-volume Péchés de vieillesse, recorded on 13 albums. These award-winning recordings, via Kuke Music, are currently available to over 800 universities, libraries, institutions and schools in China. You can read further details here

Kuke Music Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2900 on 02/21/23, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) full year performance was -71.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kuke Music Holding Limited shares are logging -74.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3810122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) recorded performance in the market was 101.89%, having the revenues showcasing 62.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.30M, as it employees total of 173 workers.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5726, with a change in the price was noted +0.45. In a similar fashion, Kuke Music Holding Limited posted a movement of +71.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 60,036 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KUKE is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kuke Music Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kuke Music Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.30%, alongside a downfall of -71.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 81.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 100.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.12% during last recorded quarter.