Here is what you need to look for: VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VEON Ltd. (VEON), which is $0.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.748 after opening rate of $0.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.69 before closing at $0.70.

VEON Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8389 on 02/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.4250 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was -50.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging -49.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 199.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $1.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 910727 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was 46.73%, having the revenues showcasing 82.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.49B, as it employees total of 44585 workers.

The Analysts eye on VEON Ltd. (VEON)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4875, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of +110.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,165,259 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEON is recording 21.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 15.97.

Technical rundown of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.68%.

Considering, the past performance of VEON Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.30%, alongside a downfall of -50.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.03% during last recorded quarter.