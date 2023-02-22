Gear up for the change! Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has hit the volume of 907583

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), which is $0.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2645 after opening rate of $0.215 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.21 before closing at $0.21.Recently in News on February 13, 2023, Benitec Biopharma Releases Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update. First subject enrolled into the OPMD clinical development program. You can read further details here

Benitec Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2900 on 02/10/23, with the lowest value was $0.1627 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) full year performance was -90.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -90.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 907583 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) recorded performance in the market was 50.59%, having the revenues showcasing 32.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.64M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Specialists analysis on Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2137, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Benitec Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -19.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 506,973 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

Raw Stochastic average of Benitec Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.90%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.19%, alongside a downfall of -90.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.85% during last recorded quarter.